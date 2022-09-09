1 arrested in Aug. 19 killing of 14-year-old, police say

GREENSBORO — An 18-year-old has been charged in the shooting death of a 14-year-old last month, police said.
Daniel Marquise Yarborough was charged Thursday with voluntary manslaughter, police said today in a news release. He is being held in the Guilford County jail on $250,000 bail.
Officers responded about 8:10 p.m. Aug. 19 to the 200 block of Baker Drive for a report of a shooting. They found a 14-year-old victim with a serious gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police said on Aug. 23 that the teen had died.
The victim's name has not been released.