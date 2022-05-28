1 dead after shooting Friday night in High Point, police say

HIGH POINT — Police are investigating after a man found shot late Friday died.

Officers responded about 11:50 p.m. Friday to Pendleton Court for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, police said in a news release. They found 49-year-old Cornelius R. Woods Sr. of High Point, who had been shot once in the chest.

EMS workers tried to save him, but he died from his wounds, police said.

Police said no further information would be released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.