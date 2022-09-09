1 found seriously injured at Greensboro hotel after shooting late Thursday, police say

GREENSBORO — Police say one person was found seriously injured at a hotel after a shooting late Thursday.
Officers responded at 11:53 p.m. to the My Choice Extended Stay, 110 E. Seneca Road, for a report of a shooting. They found one person seriously injured after being shot, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital by EMS.
Police did not release a potential motive and did not have a complete description of the suspect.
No further details were released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.