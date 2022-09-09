 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

1 found seriously injured at Greensboro hotel after shooting late Thursday, police say

  • 0

GREENSBORO — Police say one person was found seriously injured at a hotel after a shooting late Thursday.

Officers responded at 11:53 p.m. to the My Choice Extended Stay, 110 E. Seneca Road, for a report of a shooting. They found one person seriously injured after being shot, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital by EMS.

Police did not release a potential motive and did not have a complete description of the suspect.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.

0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Teen shot Friday night has died, Greensboro police say

Teen shot Friday night has died, Greensboro police say

Officers responded about 8:10 p.m. Friday to the 200 block of Baker Drive for a report of shooting, police said in a news release. One male victim was found with a serious gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police said today the teen has died.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Police bodycam shows officers chasing bear out of California home

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert