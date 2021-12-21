1 hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after High Point shooting, police say

HIGH POINT — Authorities are investigating after shots were fired into a residence Tuesday, injuring one person, police said in a news release.

About 5:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired into an occupied residence at 1708 Valley Ridge Drive, according to police.

Officers found a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or download the P3 mobile app to submit an anonymous tip.