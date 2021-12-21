 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
1 hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after High Point shooting, police say
0 Comments
top story

1 hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after High Point shooting, police say

  • 0

HIGH POINT — Authorities are investigating after shots were fired into a residence Tuesday, injuring one person, police said in a news release. 

About 5:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired into an occupied residence at 1708 Valley Ridge Drive, according to police. 

Officers found a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. 

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said. 

No further details were released. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or download the P3 mobile app to submit an anonymous tip. 

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Curfew returns to Seoul amid spike in COVID cases

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert