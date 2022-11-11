 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 hurt in shooting Friday in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO — One person was injured Friday night in a shooting here, police said.

Officers responded about 8:30 p.m. to the area of Pearson Street and Ross Avenue for a report of a shooting and found one person who had been shot, police said in a news release.

Police released no information on the victim and did not say if there are any suspects or a motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.

