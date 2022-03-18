1 injured Friday night in shooting, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — One person was injured Friday night in a shooting at the intersection of Woodbriar Avenue and Buchanan Road.
Officers responded to the intersection about 7:40 p.m. for a report of an aggravated assault and found one person who had been shot, police said in a news release.
No further details were available, including information on the victim's condition, a suspect or motive in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.