1 injured in assault early Saturday, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO — Police are investigating after finding one person injured early Saturday.

Officers responded about 12:30 a.m. Saturday to a "disorder call" in the 3500 block of Burlington Road and found one person with undisclosed injuries, police said in a news release.

Police said they have no suspect information and no other details were available Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also share a tip via the P3tips app or website. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

