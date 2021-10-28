 Skip to main content
1 injured in assault on Ponderosa Drive Thursday morning, Greensboro police say
1 injured in assault on Ponderosa Drive Thursday morning, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating an assault after a man was hospitalized Thursday morning, police said in a news release. 

At 7:40 a.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Ponderosa Drive and found a man with injuries that appeared to be the result of blunt force trauma, according to police. 

The man was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

