1 injured in assault on Ponderosa Drive Thursday morning, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating an assault after a man was hospitalized Thursday morning, police said in a news release.
At 7:40 a.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Ponderosa Drive and found a man with injuries that appeared to be the result of blunt force trauma, according to police.
The man was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.