1 injured in assault on Ponderosa Drive Thursday morning, Greensboro police say

Two people told 911 operators around 5:40 p.m. that they saw a man who resembled 53-year-old Richard Alexander Mundy walking southbound on Randleman Road near Hockett Dairy, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Deputies responded and confirmed the man was Mundy. He was arrested and will be transferred to the custody of the N.C. Department of Public Safety, officials said.