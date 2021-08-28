 Skip to main content
1 injured in assault Saturday in Greensboro
1 injured in assault Saturday in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — One person was injured Saturday afternoon in an aggravated assault on Ogden Street.

Officers responded about 2:05 p.m. to the 1200 block of Ogden Street and found one person suffering from minor wounds, police said in a news release. The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered life threatening.

Police said they have no further information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also submit tips via the P3Tips app or website.

