1 injured in assault Saturday in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — One person was injured Saturday afternoon in an aggravated assault on Ogden Street.
Officers responded about 2:05 p.m. to the 1200 block of Ogden Street and found one person suffering from minor wounds, police said in a news release. The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered life threatening.
Police said they have no further information at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also submit tips via the P3Tips app or website.
