1 injured in Bywood Road shooting Wednesday night, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — One person was shot on Bywood Road late Wednesday night, Greensboro police said in a news release.

At 11:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 2000 block of Bywood Road. They found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.