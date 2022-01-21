1 injured in drive-by shooting Wednesday night in High Point, police say

HIGH POINT — One person was injured Wednesday night in a drive-by shooting on Gordon Street, police said.

Officers responded about 10:30 p.m. to 708 Gordon St. for a report of a drive-by shooting, according to a police news release and incident report.

They found a male victim in the residence who had been shot in the thigh, police said. He was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition.

Police did not release any other information about the victim, nor indicate if there are suspects or a motive in the shooting.

Police said they recovered 70 shell casings in the street in front of the residence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or to send tips via the P3tips app.