1 injured in McLeansville shooting Monday, Guilford sheriff's office says

One person was injured in a shooting in McLeansville on Monday afternoon, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
About 4:40 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting near Smiley Wyrick Road and Friendship Church Road and found one person with life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office did not provide additional details.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Robertson at 336-641-5969 or Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.