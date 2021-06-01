 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 injured in McLeansville shooting Monday, Guilford sheriff's office says
0 comments
top story

1 injured in McLeansville shooting Monday, Guilford sheriff's office says

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

One person was injured in a shooting in McLeansville on Monday afternoon, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

About 4:40 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting near Smiley Wyrick Road and Friendship Church Road and found one person with life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office. 

The sheriff's office did not provide additional details.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Robertson at 336-641-5969 or Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Turkey's 'sea snot' problem

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News