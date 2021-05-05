1 injured in Pearson Street shooting, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday evening on Pearson Street, Greensboro police said in a news release.
At 7:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of South Pearson Street and found a gunshot victim. The person was taken to a local hospital by EMS, according to police. The release did not give the victim's name nor their condition.
No suspect information is available, police said, and the investigation is continuing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.