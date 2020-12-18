 Skip to main content
1 injured in shooting at Greensboro Circle K, police say
1 injured in shooting at Greensboro Circle K, police say

Police line do not cross tape (copy)
Getty Images

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating after a person was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound at a Circle K gas station on Friday morning, police said in a news release. 

Officers found the victim while responding about 11:30 a.m. to a report of a shot fired in the 2800 block of Pinecroft Road. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in critical but stable condition, according to police. No further details about the victim were released.

Police also did not provide suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

