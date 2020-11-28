 Skip to main content
1 injured in shooting early Saturday, Greensboro police say
1 injured in shooting early Saturday, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — One person was injured in a shooting early Saturday on Patterson Street, police said.

Officers responded about 12:45 a.m. to the 2200 block of Patterson Street for a report of a weapon being fired and found one person who was shot, police said in a news release. The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered life threatening.

Police did not release any more information on the person who was shot and said no information was available on a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3tips app or website. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

