1 injured in shooting early Tuesday, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Police are investigating after finding one person shot early Tuesday on Covey Lane.
Officers responded about 3:45 a.m. to Covey Lane to a report of an aggravated assault, police said in a news release. They found one person who was injured and taken to a local hospital. Police did not release any further information about the victim, suspects or a motive in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also share a tip via the P3tips app or website.