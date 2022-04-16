 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

1 injured in shooting late Friday in Greensboro

  • 0

GREENSBORO — Officers found one person shot multiple times late Friday on Hayden Street.

Officers responded about 11 p.m. Friday to the 3100 block of Hayden Street for a report of a shooting and found one person injured, police said in a news release. EMS took the victim to a local hospital where the victim was in stable condition, police said Friday night.

No further details were available about the victim, a possible suspect or a motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.

0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greensboro smoke shop robbed

Greensboro smoke shop robbed

Two men armed with handguns took an undisclosed amount of cash late Wednesday night from the Cloud 9 Smoke Shop at 803 W. Florida St.

Watch Now: Related Video

Seeking asylum in US: Refugees try their luck via Mexico's border

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert