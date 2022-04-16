1 injured in shooting late Friday in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Officers found one person shot multiple times late Friday on Hayden Street.
Officers responded about 11 p.m. Friday to the 3100 block of Hayden Street for a report of a shooting and found one person injured, police said in a news release. EMS took the victim to a local hospital where the victim was in stable condition, police said Friday night.
No further details were available about the victim, a possible suspect or a motive in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.