1 injured in shooting late Friday in Greensboro

Surry County sheriff's detectives, the State Bureau of Investigation and others worked together to arrest Warren Luther Alexander in the killing of Nona Stamey Cobb in 1992. Cobb's body was found along I-77 in Surry County the morning of July 7, 1992. The 29-year-old woman was last seen alive the night before, getting into the truck with a white man at a rest stop in Cleveland County.