 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 injured in shooting on Kildare Drive, Greensboro police say
0 Comments
breaking top story

1 injured in shooting on Kildare Drive, Greensboro police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating after a person was shot on Kildare Drive Tuesday, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 4200 block of Kildare Drive and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police did not specify in the release what time the incident occurred and the information was not immediately available. 

The gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

This polka-dotted lake is one of the coolest things you'll see all day

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News