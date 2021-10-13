1 injured in shooting on Kildare Drive, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating after a person was shot on Kildare Drive Tuesday, Greensboro police said in a news release.
Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 4200 block of Kildare Drive and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police.
Police did not specify in the release what time the incident occurred and the information was not immediately available.
The gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.