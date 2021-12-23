1 injured in shooting on South Lindell Road, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon, police said in a news release.

About 2:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of South Lindell Road and found one person suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police.

The gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Police did not release any additional information and said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.