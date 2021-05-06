 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 injured in shooting on Walker Avenue, Greensboro police say
0 comments
breaking top story

1 injured in shooting on Walker Avenue, Greensboro police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — One person was injured in a shooting on Walker Avenue early Thursday morning, police said in a news release. 

At about 3:50 a.m., officers responded to shots fired in the 1700 block of Walker Avenue and located the person, who was not identified. The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Authorities are continuing to investigate. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

Local media, business and community members came together to help solve the murder of a college student in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Chicago suburb to pay reparations through housing

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greensboro man charged in November fatal shooting
Crime

Greensboro man charged in November fatal shooting

Michael Antonio Whorley, 39, was arrested Tuesday by the Greensboro Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, police said in a news release. He was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old Lashon Ellerbe, also of Greensboro.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News