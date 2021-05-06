1 injured in shooting on Walker Avenue, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — One person was injured in a shooting on Walker Avenue early Thursday morning, police said in a news release.

At about 3:50 a.m., officers responded to shots fired in the 1700 block of Walker Avenue and located the person, who was not identified. The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.