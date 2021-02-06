1 injured in shooting Saturday in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Police are investigating after finding one person injured Saturday night in a shooting.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officers responded about 8:30 p.m. to the 1700 block of Brighton Street for a report of gunfire and found one person who had been shot, police said in a news release. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

No details were released on the victim's condition. Police said no further details were available Saturday night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.