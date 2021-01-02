 Skip to main content
1 injured in shooting Saturday in Greensboro
1 injured in shooting Saturday in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Police are investigating after finding one person shot Saturday night.

Officers responded about 7:15 p.m. to the 200 block of Shaw Street for a report of gunfire, police said in a news release. They found one person shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital in serious, but stable condition, police said. No further details about the victim were released.

Police said they had no suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be shared via the P3Tips app or website.

