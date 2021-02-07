 Skip to main content
1 injured in shooting Saturday night on East Market Street, police say
1 injured in shooting Saturday night on East Market Street, police say

GREENSBORO — Police say one person was injured Saturday night in a shooting on East Market Street.

Officers responded about 10:10 p.m. to the 2400 block of East Market Street for a report of gunfire and found one person who had been shot, police said in a news release. The victim was transported to a local hospital with injuries not considered life threatening, police said.

Police said no further details were available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.

