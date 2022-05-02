 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 injured in shooting Sunday on Burlington Road, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — One person was shot early Sunday on Burlington Road, police said.

Officers responded about 1:15 a.m. to the 3600 block of Burlington Road and found one person with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said in a news release. 

The victim was taken by EMS to a local hospital.

No further details were released, including information on any suspects or a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.

