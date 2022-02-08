 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 injured in shooting Tuesday, Greensboro police say
1 injured in shooting Tuesday, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Police found one person shot this morning in the 4800 block of Chapel Ridge Drive.

Officers responded about 10:45 a.m. to that area on a report of a shooting and found one person with injuries, police said in a news release. The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, police said.

Police did not have suspect information and did not release a motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.

