1 injured in stabbing Friday in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — One person was injured Friday night in a stabbing on Overland Heights, police said.
Officers responded at 7:30 p.m. to the 3800 block of Overland Heights for a report of a stabbing and found a male victim with serious injury, police said in a news release. He was taken by EMS to a local hospital.
Police did not have a full suspect description and did not give a motive in the stabbing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.