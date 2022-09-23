 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

1 injured in stabbing Friday in Greensboro

  • 0

GREENSBORO — One person was injured Friday night in a stabbing on Overland Heights, police said.

Officers responded at 7:30 p.m. to the 3800 block of Overland Heights for a report of a stabbing and found a male victim with serious injury, police said in a news release. He was taken by EMS to a local hospital.

Police did not have a full suspect description and did not give a motive in the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man charged in fatal assault of woman Thursday afternoon, Greensboro police say

Man charged in fatal assault of woman Thursday afternoon, Greensboro police say

Officers responding to an aggravated assault call at 3:35 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of Patio Place found 43-year-old Latosha Nichole Murray injured. Less than three hours later, police said in a news release that Murray had died and 39-year-old Marlin Tearrow Murray had been charged with second-degree murder in her death.

District Court judge leaves the bench for private practice

District Court judge leaves the bench for private practice

Former Judge Marcus Shields, 35, this week returned to private practice two years before the end of his term. He says a new opportunity presented itself and that it was his own decision. He is practicing civil litigation and various law specialties.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Chicagohenge’ sunrise delights spectators

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert