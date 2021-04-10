1 injured Saturday in shooting on Allenbrooke Drive, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Police are investigating after one person was found shot Saturday afternoon.
Officers responded about 3:40 p.m. to the 1800 block of Allenbrooke Drive for a report of a shooting, police said in a news release. They found one person injured. The victim was transported to a local hospital.
Police said there is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also leave a tip via the P3tips app or website.
