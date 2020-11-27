1 killed early Friday in shooting at Cheetah Club in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — A 39-year-old Greensboro man shot early Friday at the Cheetah Club on Guilford College Road has died, police said.

Officers responded about 1:20 a.m. Friday to a report of a firearm being discharged at 626 Guilford College Road and found Brandon Jaquay Crawford with a gunshot wound, police said in a news release. He was taken to a local hospital and later died, police said.

Police did not release information on what led up to the shooting or a possible motive and said they have no suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also submit tips through the P3tips app or website. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.