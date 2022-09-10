 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 killed in wreck Friday night on US 29; driver charged with DWI, felony death by motor vehicle

GREENSBORO — A Virginia woman is being held without bail in a fatal DWI wreck Friday night on U.S. 29, police said.

Officers responded about 7:30 p.m. to the intersection of U.S. 29 at Joe Brown Drive for a report of a single-vehicle accident, police said in a news release.

They found that a 2019 Kia Forte driven by 45-year-old Kahani Jaakhan Moore of Norfolk, Va., ran off the road while heading north on U.S. 29. The car hit a tree at the intersection with Joe Brown Road. Passenger Kelvin Andre Mcdowell, no age or address listed, was killed, police said. 

A second passenger and Moore were both transported to the hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

Moore was charged with driving while impaired, felony death by motor vehicle, felony serious injury by a motor vehicle, driving while license revoked and failure to maintain lane control, police said. She also was charged with identity theft and resist, delay and obstruct a police officer.

U.S. 29 was down to one lane of traffic for several hours after the wreck, according to police.

