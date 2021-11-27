 Skip to main content
1 killed in wreck Saturday on U.S. 29 in Greensboro
GREENSBORO — A Florida woman died Saturday morning in a crash on U.S. 29.

Cathy McRae of Port St. Lucie was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram when it was struck about 10:05 a.m. by a Ford cargo van that crossed the center line, police said in a news release. McRae was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries, police said.

Salatore Palermo, 72, of Indian Lane, S.C., was charged with driving left of center and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, police said.

U.S. 29 southbound was shut down for several hours while the crash was investigated.

