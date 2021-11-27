1 killed in wreck Saturday on U.S. 29 in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — A Florida woman died Saturday morning in a crash on U.S. 29.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Cathy McRae of Port St. Lucie was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram when it was struck about 10:05 a.m. by a Ford cargo van that crossed the center line, police said in a news release. McRae was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries, police said.
Salatore Palermo, 72, of Indian Lane, S.C., was charged with driving left of center and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, police said.
U.S. 29 southbound was shut down for several hours while the crash was investigated.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.