1 of 2 victims shot last week on W. Gate City Blvd. dies from injuries, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — One of two people found shot last week has died and police are now investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Officers responded Friday to the 2700 block of West Gate City Boulevard for a reported shooting and found two people injured, police said in a news release. Both were taken to a local hospital with what police said at the time were injuries not considered life-threatening.

However, police said that 40-year-old Jay Mario Isley of Greensboro, who was one of those shooting victims, died today.

Police did not release any information on a possible motive or any suspects in the shooting. The status of the second victim also was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.