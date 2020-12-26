1 person in serious condition after Christmas Day shooting in Browns Summit, sheriff's office says

BROWNS SUMMIT — One person was injured in a shooting on Christmas Day, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies responded about 9 p.m. Friday to the 4900 block of Oldway Road to a report of a shooting and found one person with serious injuries, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, the sheriff's office said.
No further details about the victim or a possible motive or suspects was released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Lowes at 336-641-5966 or to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.