1 person injured in aggravated assault

GREENSBORO — Police responded Thursday morning to an aggravated assault at 3931 W. Gate City Blvd.
After responding at 7:41 a.m., police found one person suffering from injuries not considered life-threatening, police said in a news release.
Police did not describe the injury. They did not release any information on a suspect or possible motive.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also send tips via the P3tips app or website at P3tips.org. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.