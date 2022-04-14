 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 person injured in aggravated assault

Police lights
GREENSBORO — Police responded Thursday morning to an aggravated assault at 3931 W. Gate City Blvd.

After responding at 7:41 a.m., police found one person suffering from injuries not considered life-threatening, police said in a news release.

Police did not describe the injury. They did not release any information on a suspect or possible motive.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also send tips via the P3tips app or website at P3tips.org. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

