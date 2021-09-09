 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 person wounded in shooting Wednesday night, Greensboro police say
0 Comments
breaking top story

1 person wounded in shooting Wednesday night, Greensboro police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police units responds to the scene of an emergency

Stock photo

 MattGush

GREENSBORO — A shooting Wednesday night sent one person to the hospital while police continue to search for a suspect.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Officers responded at 9:50 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of East Vandalia and Randleman Road and located one gunshot victim, who was hospitalized in stable condition, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

Police have not released any additional details as of Thursday morning.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Belgrade Zoo shows off its new baby hippo

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News