1 person wounded in shooting Wednesday night, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — A shooting Wednesday night sent one person to the hospital while police continue to search for a suspect.

Officers responded at 9:50 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of East Vandalia and Randleman Road and located one gunshot victim, who was hospitalized in stable condition, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

Police have not released any additional details as of Thursday morning.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.