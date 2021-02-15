1-year-old's death prompts murder and child abuse charges against High Point woman, police say

HIGH POINT — Authorities have charged a High Point woman with murder following the January death of a 1-year-old, High Point police said in a news release.

On Jan. 26, officers responded to a medical call at 224-C Brentwood Street and found the boy showing "minimal signs of life," according to police.

The child was transported to an emergency room by EMS, but was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Investigators with the Special Victims Unit joined the investigation.

An autopsy conducted on Jan. 27 revealed the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the body of the child. The medical examiner also told investigators that there were previous injuries to the body that indicated a history of physical abuse, police said.

Authorities arrested Taporcsha S. Franklin, 33, and initially charged her with felony child abuse. She was later charged with first-degree murder and an additional felony child abuse charge.

Franklin has been in custody at the Guilford County Detention Center since Jan. 28.

Police said the investigation into the incident is still active.