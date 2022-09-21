$10,000 reward offered in woman's shooting death in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — A Crime Stoppers reward has doubled to $10,000 in the slaying of a 32-year-old woman last month, according to a news release.

At about 10 p.m. Aug. 15, officers responding to a shooting at 2213 O’Brien St. found Ivanna Wilkes suffering from a gunshot wound, Greensboro police said.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide and authorities are seeking information for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible. In addition to the Crime Stoppers Reward of up to $5,000, an additional reward of $5,000 has been donated by anonymous donors.

Anyone with information about the case of the identity of the individual(s) involved is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. You can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip.