$10,000 worth of merchandise stolen from Burlington business

Camera Corner suspect and car.jpg

Burlington police released these images taken from surveillance video that show a suspect and the suspect's vehicle in a burglary from Camera Corner.

 Courtesy of Burlington police

BURLINGTON — More than $10,000 was stolen from a business early today, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Shortly after midnight, officers responded to an alarm activated at Camera Corner, 2273 S. Church St.

Officers found a damaged window at the business, but no suspect(s) were inside. The business reported more than $10,000 in merchandise was stolen, according to the release.

Surveillance video showed a suspect wearing a hooded sweatshirt and gloves who fled the scene in a vehicle.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the police at 336-229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or use the mobile app, P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.

