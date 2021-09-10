14 arrested in undercover operation targeting High Point prostitution crimes, police say

HIGH POINT — Recent undercover operations targeting prostitution related crimes led to 14 arrests in High Point, police said in a news release.

Following complaints from the public, the Vice/Narcotics unit began targeting "call girls," "street prostitutes" and the people engaging in their services, according to police.

Those arrested include four women and 10 men, ranging in age from 21 to 80 years old, according to police.

Charges range from solicitation to commit prostitution and engaging in prostitution.

Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or download the P3 mobile app to submit an anonymous tip.