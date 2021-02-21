14-year-old Davidson County girl rescued after police shoot-out in Arkansas; police officer wounded and suspect dead, authorities said

At about 8 p.m. Saturday, two Lonoke police officers recognized a Dodge Durango SUV parked at a McDonald’s restaurant near Interstate 40. It appeared to be a vehicle used in connection with a North Carolina child abduction case.

The officers exited their patrol car and approached the vehicle, where they could see two people inside. The officers ordered the driver, later identified as Ice, to get out of the vehicle. As Ice left the SUV, he aimed a gun at one of the officers and began shooting, critically wounding the officer, according to the release.

The second Lonoke officer, who was uninjured, returned gunfire as Ice re-entered the vehicle and fled.

An Arkansas State Trooper in the area heard police radio communications reporting an officer down and spotted the SUV leaving the McDonald’s parking lot. The trooper pursued the vehicle through Lonoke and the SUV eventually became disabled in a snowbank.

The girl fled from the vehicle and was rescued by a state trooper. Inside the SUV, the trooper found Ice critically injured from what preliminarily appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the release.