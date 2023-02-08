GREENSBORO — A 14-year-old who was shot in Greensboro Sunday afternoon has died and police have opened a homicide investigation.

Officers responded just after 5 p.m. to a call about an assault in the 2000 block of North Church Street. They arrived to find the teen with life-threatening injuries.

The teen was taken to a local hospital, according to a news release from Greensboro Police.

Police have identified persons of interest in the case and are not searching for additional suspects.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information is immediately available.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.