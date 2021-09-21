 Skip to main content
14-year-old shot and killed Monday in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO — A 14-year-old shot Monday has died, becoming the latest homicide victim in the city this year, police said early Tuesday.

Officers responded about 5:50 p.m. Monday to a report of a shooting at East Florida Street and Randolph Avenue where they found Basil Haizeis Wilson injured, police said in a news release. The teen later died, police said about 12:20 a.m. Tuesday.

No further information was available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

