15 dogs seized in High Point; property owner faces charge related to dog fighting

HIGH POINT — Deputies seized 15 dogs they suspect were intended for a dog fighting operation, according to a news release from the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies executed a search warrant at 1209 Penny Road and seized three adult male dogs, three adult female dogs and nine recently born puppies, the release said.

The owner of the premises, Toriano Marcellus Cave, 51, was arrested and charged with one felony count of owning and/or possessing a dog with the intent that the dog be used in a fight with another animal, according to the release..

Deputies were assisted by Guilford County Animal Services, The American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The sheriff's office said the incident is part of an ongoing criminal investigation, but that no further information would immediately be released.

Anyone with information concerning this matter is asked to contact Detective Weavil at 336-641-5988 or Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.