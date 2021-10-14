15 year old critically injured in 1 of 2 High Point shootings Wednesday, police say

HIGH POINT — A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in one of two shootings Wednesday.

Authorities suspect two two shootings are related, High Point police said in a news release.

About 7:20 p.m., officers responded to a numerous reports of shots fired in the 1400 block of Futrelle Drive. Callers reported shots being fired from a vehicle as it backed down the roadway, according to police.

Officers arrived to find an unoccupied burgundy Suzuki Forenza. The car, involved in a collision in the roadway, had been shot multiple times, police said.

Officers also found an AR-style rifle on the ground, along with shell casings in the roadway and a trail of blood that stopped in the roadway, police said.

Residents in the area reported damage to their houses and vehicles.

While on scene at Futrelle Drive, a 15-year-old boy arrived at High Point Medical Center by private vehicle. The juvenile, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso, was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem where he remains in critical condition, police said.