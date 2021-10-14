15 year old critically injured in 1 of 2 High Point shootings Wednesday, police say

HIGH POINT — A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in one of two shootings Wednesday.
Authorities suspect two two shootings are related, High Point police said in a news release.
About 7:20 p.m., officers responded to a numerous reports of shots fired in the 1400 block of Futrelle Drive. Callers reported shots being fired from a vehicle as it backed down the roadway, according to police.
Officers arrived to find an unoccupied burgundy Suzuki Forenza. The car, involved in a collision in the roadway, had been shot multiple times, police said.
Officers also found an AR-style rifle on the ground, along with shell casings in the roadway and a trail of blood that stopped in the roadway, police said.
Residents in the area reported damage to their houses and vehicles.
While on scene at Futrelle Drive, a 15-year-old boy arrived at High Point Medical Center by private vehicle. The juvenile, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso, was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem where he remains in critical condition, police said.
About 10:55 p.m., officers responded to a report of a second shooting at 1907 McGuinn Drive.
The residence had been shot into about 20 times and officers found 40 shell casings in the roadway, police said.
Police said they are investigating the two shootings as if they are related.
Because of the ages of those involved, no suspect information is being released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or download the P3 mobile app to submit an anonymous tip.