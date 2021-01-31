 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
15-year-old killed in aggravated assault on Fir Place, Greensboro police say
0 comments
breaking top story

15-year-old killed in aggravated assault on Fir Place, Greensboro police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Updated 7:54 p.m.

GREENSBORO — A 15-year-old died in an aggravated assault on Sunday afternoon, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Authorities are investigating the death of Dytwan Zontae Gatling of Charlotte as a homicide, police said. 

The investigation is continuing and the release did not include further information.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Posted 4:59 p.m.

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating an aggravated assault that occurred Sunday afternoon, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Fir Place at 1:39 p.m., according to the news release.

No other information was available and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

0 comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News