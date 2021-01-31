15-year-old killed in aggravated assault on Fir Place, Greensboro police say

Updated 7:54 p.m.

GREENSBORO — A 15-year-old died in an aggravated assault on Sunday afternoon, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Authorities are investigating the death of Dytwan Zontae Gatling of Charlotte as a homicide, police said.

The investigation is continuing and the release did not include further information.

Posted 4:59 p.m.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.