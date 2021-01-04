17-year-old charged in connection with the shooting deaths of two Guilford County men

REIDSVILLE — A 17-year-old is charged in connection with the shooting deaths of two Guilford County men on different occasions, according to a news release from Reidsville police.

The first crime occurred Oct. 22 at Snead and Benson streets. Authorities found 21-year-old Allen Michael Johnson IV of Greensboro dead from gunshot wounds.

On Dec. 30, police discovered two gunshot victims near Graves and Moore Streets. The men, found inside a vehicle, were taken to area hospitals and one, Felix Vanstory, 39, of Browns Summit, was pronounced dead.

The suspect, whose name was withheld as required by state law, was being held in secured custody, according to the release.

Police said further arrests are expected. Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call police at 336-349-1010 or by leaving an anonymous tip through Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.