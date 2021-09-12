 Skip to main content
17-year-old dies after being shot in Greensboro late Saturday
17-year-old dies after being shot in Greensboro late Saturday

GREENSBORO — A 17-year-old has died after he was shot overnight, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Police on Sunday identified the victim as Traveyon Deandre Hairston of Greensboro. Police are investigating his death as a homicide.

At 11:19 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the 2000 block of Ellington Street in reference to a shooting. Officers located Hairston, who was listed in stable condition at the time. He was taken by EMS to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

