A teenage girl who was shot in the head Saturday night on Ogden Street succumbed of her injuries early Sunday morning after she was treated at a local hospital, Greensboro police said.

Police were called out to the 1300 block of Ogden Street about 9:50 p.m. Saturday on a report of a shooting. On arrival, officers found a 17-year-old girl on the front porch of a house suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Lifesaving efforts began, and the girl was taken to a local hospital, police said.

An investigation showed that a large group of of young people, including the victim, was having a social gathering near the block when an unknown number of people fired guns toward the gathering. The shooters ran away, but witnesses couldn't tell police where they went.

The Greensboro Police Department said its investigation of the homicide is continuing.