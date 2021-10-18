18-year-old found shot on Kildare Drive has died of his injuries, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — After the death of an 18-year-old gunshot victim, authorities are investigating that shooting as a homicide, police said in a news release.

On Tuesday at 10:35 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 4200 block of Kildare Drive. They found Brendon Redfearn of Greensboro suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police.

Redfearn was taken to a local hospital and later died, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous