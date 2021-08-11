19 year old arrested after robbing online seller at gunpoint, High Point police say

HIGH POINT — Authorities are advising caution when arranging meet-ups with online sellers after a 19 year old robbed a person at gunpoint for a video game system Tuesday, police said in a news release.

About 6:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery at 111 Northpoint Avenue and met with a robbery victim. The victim said he planned to meet with a man to sell a PlayStation 4 after arranging the sale on the app Offer Up, an online marketplace, police said.

When the buyer arrived, he refused to give the seller the amount of money they agreed upon. The buyer, holding an AK-47-style pistol, demanded the gaming system and accessories, according to police.

The buyer fled in his vehicle, which the seller described to officers. The robbery was also caught on video surveillance, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

About 7:40 p.m., officers spotted a vehicle matching the description and stopped it at Northpoint Avenue and Kirkwood Street, police said.

Officers searched the vehicles and located the stolen PlayStation 4, accessories and a firearm, police said.

Jacquan Ontarious Little of Clemmons was arrested and charged with robbery with a firearm and carrying a concealed gun.