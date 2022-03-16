2 adults, 1 juvenile detained in Greensboro bank robbery Wednesday

GREENSBORO — Police arrested a woman and detained a 19-year-old and a juvenile in connection with a bank robbery Wednesday afternoon.
Officers responded at 1:12 p.m. to the Bank of America at 1500 S. Elm-Eugene St. for a reported robbery, police said in a news release. The manager told police that the suspects were still in the parking lot.
Police charged 34-year-old Shunta Readen with common law robbery; resist, delay and obstruct a public officer; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. It wasn't clear Wednesday if the other two were also charged.
Police said after Readen and the 19-year-old entered the bank, Readen passed a note to a teller advising it was a robbery and the teller activated a robbery alarm.
Police did not disclose how much money was taken or recovered.