2 adults, 1 juvenile detained in Greensboro bank robbery Wednesday

GREENSBORO — Police arrested a woman and detained a 19-year-old and a juvenile in connection with a bank robbery Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded at 1:12 p.m. to the Bank of America at 1500 S. Elm-Eugene St. for a reported robbery, police said in a news release. The manager told police that the suspects were still in the parking lot.

Police charged 34-year-old Shunta Readen with common law robbery; resist, delay and obstruct a public officer; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. It wasn't clear Wednesday if the other two were also charged.

Police said after Readen and the 19-year-old entered the bank, Readen passed a note to a teller advising it was a robbery and the teller activated a robbery alarm.

Police did not disclose how much money was taken or recovered.

